Naas' St Mary’s College ends the year with an awards event

St. Mary’s College in Naas marked the end of the academic year by honouring a number of students — ahead of the Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate exams.

The school’s graduation ceremony and student awards event was attended by teachers and parents as well as the students.

The sixth year graduation mass took place at the church in Ballycane.

Emily O’Rourke was the sixth year student of the year and Hannah Jordan was the transition year award winner. Year awards also went to Abbie Byrne (fifth), Aoife Quinn (third) and Siena Bellini (second).

The first year winners were Margaret Murphy, Sarah R Whelan, Niamh Gibbons, Clodagh Ni Chiunn, Angelica Montes and Eve Donohoe.

Sports awards went to Danielle Oghuvbu. Kerrie Fallon, Emily MacHugh, Emily O’Reilly,Lynn Sparrow, Hannah Plummer, Aoife Lawlor, Laura Friel, Hannah Dunne, Aoife McDermott, Grace Moloney, Aisling Hughes, Áine Mernagh, Neasa Flynn, Niamh Harold and Éabha Owens.

Art awards: Ciara Sumner, Marie McGettrick.

Sport awards: Eimear O’Neill, Emma Kielty, Grace Casey, Maria Doyle, Emma Martin, Fiona Hughes and Sophie O’Grady.