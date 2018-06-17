Naas ag science student gets internship with Tote Ireland
Based at HRI HQ at Ballymany, Newbridge
Rebecca Coonan of Two Mile House
Two Mile House student Rebecca Coonan has received an internship as part of the Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Student Internship Programme, commencing a ten-week work placement this week at Tote Ireland, based at HRI head office, Ballymany, The Curragh.
Rebecca, who is a past pupil of Two Mile House NS and Ursuline Convent Thurles, is currently a second year student in Agricultural Science at UCD.
She was PRO of the UCD Horse Racing Society for 2018/19 and works part-time for horse trainer Jessica Harrington. She also has a keen interest in eventing and she was a reserve on the Irish Junior European Eventing team in 2017.
