Clane site with permission for 90 homes and creche for sale for offers over €3m

A ready to go residential development site on the edge of Clane with planning permission for 90 homes and a creche has come on the market.

Agents GVA Donal O Buachalla have launched the site at Collegewood Manor. This property comprises an attractive land holding of 9.64 acres at Nancy’s Lane in Clane, with access from Collegewood Manor Road, off the Ballinagappa (Clongowes/Kilcock) Road.

SEE ALSO: Naas Crossings Toyota supports Special Olympics’ Ireland Games

Planning permission was granted on April 24 2009 and was subsequently extended until April 19 2019 for the construction of 90 no. residential units, a creche, car parking and electrical substation.

The proposed development includes 43 three-bedroom houses, three four-bedroom detached houses, five one-bedroom apartments, 35 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments and a creche with a total floor area of 2,788 sq. ft.

"This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a 'ready to go' residential development opportunity in a much sought-after location, on the edge of Clane town centre in a mature high amenity area, with pent-up demand for new residential units. New build three-bedroom semi-detached houses in Clane at present are currently achieving in excess of €335,000," said the agent.

"The agents are anticipating very keen interest from local and national developers given the strong demand for new residential units in prime Kildare locations and the scarcity of premium opportunities such as this in the current market."

The property is for sale by private treaty and the selling agents are seeking offers in excess of €3,000,000.

Further information on the sale process is available from the agents - Fergal Burke or Patrick Kirwan on 01 676 2711.