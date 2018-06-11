Temperatures down as Kildare faces clouds and some rain

Temperatures are set to fall slightly today and in the coming day as the spell of clear blue skies and blazing sunshine of the past few weeks comes to an end, at least for now.

While temperatures hit the mid-20’s in Kildare over the past few weeks, we will see figures in the high teens during today and towards the end fo the week.

And rain is expected by the weekend, although current forecasts say it will be of the gentler variety.

The wind will be southerly or westerly over the coming days.

Today, Monday, June 11, will see top temperatures reaching 18 degrees by lunctime. It will be stay somewhat overcast until eight pm this evening.

Meanwhile, in a warning to those who suffer from hayfever, the grass pollen count will be very high – and that is likely continue for the rest of the week, not helped by the fact that farmers are starting cut their meadows.

