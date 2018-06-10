2FM's Keith Walsh launches a book written by his mum and her friends in Newbridge

Four friends have got together to publish a book of interesting stories in aid of St Brigid’s Hospice.

In fact, one of the authors is none other than 2FM’s Keith Walsh’s mum, who volunteered to officially launch Four Strong Wind Bags on May 29 at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

Written by Risa Donohoe, Joan McGylnn, Mary Walsh and Dolores Kennedy, the ladies explain how it all came about.

“We four, Dolores, Mary, Risa and Joan, get together every Thursday around the kitchen table. We share written stories of various happenings, past and present, in our lives. Our meetings have evolved into something altogether unexpected as we share our ups and downs and endeavour to solve the problems of the world,” they said, “This book came about as a result of Risa mentioning that she would like if we would produce a book of short stories, to raise money for the local hospice. We all got on board with the idea.”

The book is priced at €10 and can be bought from any of the authors, at The Wool Shed on Cutlery Road and Cannings Chemist in Ballymany.