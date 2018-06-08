Naas Credit Union renamed as 'Life Credit Union'

Naas Credit Union has changed its name to Life Credit Union.

Since 1968, Naas Credit Union has been serving the community of Naas, but in recent years has grown to include

Maynooth and Newbridge within their membership.

Speaking of the name change Sean Murray, CEO Life Credit Union says “Our new name is a strong and positive name, that we feel reflects our growing membership. We are grateful to our members for the years of trust and loyalty and look forward to serving our members as Life Credit Union for many years to come.”

He said the name change will not affect the accounts of it's 37,000 plus members.

“It will be business as usual, only with a new name and look,” continues Sean.

Members account numbers will remain the same and any existing arrangements will stay in place.

Marion Hanlon, Chairperson Life Credit Union added; “Our name may have changed, but we haven’t. We’re still the same credit union, dedicated to supporting our members. We remain committed to providing all of our members with highly competitive and convenient financial products and services. This name change is a crucial part of that commitment moving forward.”