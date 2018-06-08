Kildare Expert hardware stores launch new charity partnership with Bumbleance children's ambulance

Two Kildare hardware stores have rowed in behind a national campaign to raise funds for special ambulances for children.

Expert Hardware stores in Naas and Kildare town are supporting the campaign.

Bumbleance is an interactive ambulance service designed specifically for children. It provides a free transport service for critically and seriously ill kids throughout Ireland who need to travel to and from children’s hospitals, national treatment centres, respite and hospice care facilities. Bumbleance also provides the unique ‘Angel Trip’ – the last journey a terminally-ill child will take to or from hospital.

Tony Heffernan Founder & CEO of the Saoirse Foundation said "BUMBLEance is delighted to be working with Expert Hardware. It is a fantastic opportunity! We know that together we can help even more sick and critically ill children across Ireland over the coming years."

To donate, head over to www.experthardware.ie and click “Donate”

