KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Clonguiffen House on 108 acres offers unique restoration project

Clonguiffen House is set on 108 acres at Longwood, Co. Meath and is up for auction on Wednesday June 27 in the

Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

Located just 1km from Longwood, Enfield is 4km away, while Maynooth is 17km from the property and Dublin is 40km up the road.

Lot 1 includes the residence on 72.78 acres. This home, which is in need of total renovation, is an imposing property with the benefit of mature trees and a prime outlook.

The lands are all of good quality free draining lands and are bounded on one side by the Blackwater River and on the other

by the public road. Part of these lands adjoin the development boundary.

Lot 2 consists of 35.48 acres and is adjacent to lot 1. The lands have the benefit of a neat farm yard consisting of haybarn

and lean-to with collecting facilities. There is also road frontage on both sides and the land is also bounded by the Blackwater River on the north side.

Philip Byrne of Coonan Property is in charge of the sale on 01-6286128.

One of the sheds

The land

The property

