Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
Overcrowding has eased considerably at Naas Hospital.
There are five patients on trolleys there today - which is the smallest number at any public hospital in the eastern region.
It is also about a quarter of the figure reported by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation for the past two days at Naas.
At Portlaoise Hospital four patients are without a bed while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 20.
