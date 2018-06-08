Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Health

Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has eased considerably at Naas Hospital.

There are five patients on trolleys there today - which is the smallest number at any public hospital in the eastern region.

It is also about a quarter of the figure reported by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation for the past two days at Naas.

At Portlaoise Hospital four patients are without a bed while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 20.