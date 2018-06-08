Kildare gardaí want people to get to know their community garda

Kildare gardai are urging people to get to know the community garda for their area to help build links and prevent rural crime.

In May, 2017 An Garda Síochána in Kildare launched a strategy to provide greater Community Policing coverage for the Kildare Division.

"Following on from a public consultation process in tandem with An Garda Síochána’s organisational demands and resources, a Kildare Division Community Policing strategy was developed in line with An Garda Siochana’s renewal and modernisation programme. This approach focuses on the main populated areas within the Division," said a spokesperson.

"The scheme encompasses the area of nine Garda Station’s in the county – Naas, Clane, Newbridge, Athy, Kildare, Celbridge, Maynooth, Kilcock and Leixlip."

SEE ALSO: PICTURES: The All Ireland Turf Footing Championships at Ballyteague GFC

The main thrust behind the initiative is to provide the people and their communities with a familiar face within An Garda Siochana, where people will have a constant point of contact for quality of life incidents.

"Improving the effectiveness of policing in the Division/county and building the necessary trust. Increased Garda visibility will assist in reducing the vulnerability and isolation of vulnerable people, negating the fear of crime," said the force.

"This approach is in some degree is a return to traditional policing methods, adapting to an ever changing and diverse society, while utilising modern technologies available to An Garda Síochána."

Find out who your nominated liaison Garda is by clicking here

Kildare Community Policing can be contacted on Kildare.Community@garda.ie