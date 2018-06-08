KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Parts of county could be hit by heavy thundery downpours

Kildare is one of the areas that could be at risk of heavy thundery downpours and potential spot flooding this afternoon and evening.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for the whole country which will be in effect from 12pm this afternoon until 9pm tonight.

It warns of heavy thundery downpours on Friday will lead to high intensity rainfall in a short period of time. Localised spot flooding is possible in some areas. Met Eireann warns that the western half of the country and the midlands most at risk at present.