Man up on sex assault charges at a Kildare creche sent to Circuit Court

A man has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Criminal Court on June 19 on sexual assault charges related to minors at a County Kildare creche.

As is normal in these cases, reporting restrictions have been put on the details of the case which can be published, so neither the accused nor the creche can be identified.

A Book of Evidence was served on the man who was remanded on continuing bail.

The charges, of which there are around 50, relate to allegations which go back to incidents at a County Kildare creche in 2015 and 2016. There may be an application to transfer the case to Dublin Circuit Court.