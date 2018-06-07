20 new jobs in Leixlip as Aldi opens new store

Aldi has created 20 new jobs in Leixlip with the opening of its “Project Fresh” store

The new store has a large shop floor spanning 1,254m², 100 free car parking spaces and brings great quality fresh Irish products to customers.

The new Leixlip store is Aldi’s eighth store in county Kildare, bringing its total nationwide to 131.

The new store is part of Aldi’s €160m investment in its Irish store network. Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores by the end of 2019, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all its 131 stores nationwide.

“The Project Fresh design is much more spacious than a typical Aldi store and we are confident that our customers will find it provides a more enjoyable shopping experience,” said Mark Mulvany, the manager of the new Leixlip store.

“We are delighted to open our new Leixlip store and look forward to welcoming many new customers from the local area,” he added.