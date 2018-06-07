KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Warm sunny day ahead

This morning, mist and fog will quickly clear to make way for another largely warm and sunny day, according to Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light easterly breezes.

The national weather forecaster said, overall the weather will continue warm and mainly dry, however, there will be some showers in places at times.

Tonight will be mild and mainly dry with clear spells and with some patches of mist and fog developing. There's a risk of heavy showers developing in the southeast overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.