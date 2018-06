Over €1,700 worth of items were stolen from a shed in Kildangan yesterday.

It's believed the break-in took place between 10am and 12 noon. The shed was forced open and a ride on lawn mower, mountain bike and power washer was taken.

Anyone with any information in relation to this theft can contact gardai in Kildare town on 045 521222.

