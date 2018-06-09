Permission granted to divide Newbridge Retail Park unit

Newbridge Arcade Limited hasbeen granted planning permission to subdivide a unit at Newbridge Retail Park into three units, including a new fast food takeaway outlet.

It plans to alter Unit 13, which is across from Home Store and More, into three shop units — 10, 11 and 12.

It also wants to build mezzanine floors in units 10 and 11 and change the zoning from from retail/warehouse to retail on units 10 and 11, and a family restaurant/pizza restaurant with take away/home delivery use in unit 12.

Unit 13 is currently empty.

Kildare County Council gave the green light for the development on May 28.

One submission was lodged on the file, which was of the view that there were too many pizza and takeaway restaurants in Newbridge already, causing serious traffic in the town.

The planner and the council did not take that view and granted permission with nine conditions attached.

Development levies of over €27,000 were also calculated by Kildare County Council.

The Retail Park is between Dunnes Stores and Lidl.