Fundraising night for Naas’ First Responders group

Naas Community First Responders have their first fundraising night on June 8 in 33 South Main, Naas, from 7pm to 10.30pm.

There are prizes galore and a monster raffle to beat all raffles on offer.

There will be loads of fun and games and a guaranteed laugh for all.

Tickets are 10e and are available from any Naas Community First Responder, 33 South Main or can be purchased on the door on the night.

It's a perfect start to a team night out, catch up with friends or birthday night out. Heck it will even break the ice on a first date!

Just think... You can fulfill your civic duty without leaving the bar stool!

The organisers hope to see everyone there on the night from 7pm sharp.

Prizes will be won at record speed until they run out or 10.30pm hits and they turn back into pumpkins, whichever comes first on the night!