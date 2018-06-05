Plans for 135 Maynooth apartments incorporating a creche and restaurant

A building company has announced plans for a 135 apartments, a creche and restaurant/cafe near the Lyreen River in Maynooth.

Ladas Property Company Unlimited (as part of the Comer Group) has applied to An Bord Pleanála to develop the lands adjoining and to the rear of St Mary's Catholic Church at Mill Street.

The application will be judged as part of the Strategic Housing Development process. This allow companies, who are planning to build large housing developments, to bypass local county councils and go straight to An Bord Pleanála. This mechanism was brought in to fast track the delivery of new homes given the current housing crisis.

The Lyreen View Apartments, if approved, will be built in three blocks ranging from three to five storeys in height. The development features a mix of one, two and three bed apartments, basement car parking for 190 cars and a roof top garden.

Full details of the plans can be seen at Kildare County Council offices in Naas or on a special website set up by the company - www.thelyreenviewapartments.ie

