KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: The sunny spell continues

Today will be another warm day, with variable cloud amounts and sunshine, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster said there's a slight risk of a few heavy and thundery showers later this afternoon and evening.

But many places will escape the showers and stay dry. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in light winds. Tonight will be dry with mist and fog patches returning. Lows of 9 to 13 degrees.

The grass pollen count is high and the solar UV index is moderate to high.