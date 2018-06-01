BREAKING: Car goes off the road near Rathangan amid torrential downpour

Caution is being advised this evening, Friday, June 1, after a car left the road just over the Offaly border.

The car was travelling towards Rathangan from Edenderry when it came off the road and into a ditch on the Edenderry side of Cush bridge at around 4pm.

A number of vehicles were reported stopped at the scene but it is unknown at this time whether there are any injuries.

People are being asked to approach the area with extreme caution. Emergency services are attending the scene.

The accident occurred amid heavy downpours as the county is gripped with intermittent thunder storms.

Met Eireann is warning that 50mm of rain could fall in some areas by 10pm on Friday night, with spot flooding likely.