KILDARE WEATHER WATCH: Coudy but warm today

Today will be less humid, but still warm in hazy sunshine, according to Met Eireann.

Some showers will form and a few will turn heavy, with a risk of thunder. Top temperatures will range from 17 to 21 C.. Winds will stay mainly light.

Tonight heavy showers in the north and northwest will die out early in the night and it will become largely dry. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in little or no wind.