M50 Traffic Delay for Kildare drivers at Northbound Junction 13

Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene of a truck on fire on the northbound lanes of the M50 just after Junction 13 (Ballinteer) which could delay Kildare commuters travelling to and from South County Dublin.

This occurred at approximately 3pm today, Thursday, May 31. There is currently one lane open and there are significant traffic delays in the area.

Gardai are advising that motorists travelling northbound on the M50 to exit at Junction 15 or 16 (Kilternan or Cherrywood) and re join the M50 at Junction 12, (Firhouse) where possible.