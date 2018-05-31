KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Warm but a few showers expected

It will be rather cloudy and misty at first today with a few isolated showers but it will brighten up during the morning with sunny spells developing, according to Met Eireann.

The national weather forecaster says it will be mostly dry, but some scattered showers are likely. Highest temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 23 degrees.

Showery weather is expected through the rest of the week and over the weekend but there will be some warm sunshine at times.

Tonight will be close and humid with lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees. Mist and fog is expected to develop overnight. Scattered showers are expecte4d with the risk of some thundery bursts.

