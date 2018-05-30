There are 29 patients on trolleys in Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

This is the second highest of any other hospital in the eastern region today - just two trolleys less than the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are 27 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 10 at Portlaoise Hospital.

