KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Another sunny day with temperatures up to 24 degrees

Early mist and low cloud will clear this morning to make way for another mostly dry day with sunny spells, according to Met Eireann.

Top temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees are expected. It will be generally mild with humid conditions continuing, but showers may become more prevalent after midweek.

Tonight, some scattered showers expected as temperatures drop to between 11 to 14 degrees. Mist and fog patches may occur.

