Landmark Newbridge Donal's discount store to close in June

Donal’s discount store in Newbridge is due to close in the coming weeks.

The store is one of the best known shops in the town and a popular spot for bargain hunters.

It comes almost a year after the Naas store closed its doors. The Naas shop opened in 1986 and was followed by new branches in Newbridge and Gorey, Co Wexford.

Speaking at the time of the Naas closure, proprietor Donal Curran told the Leader; “We’re grateful to those who’ve supported us over the years; some of them are like family. People are saying it’s like an institution in the town. Everybody wants to a have a fidget spinner and we were the first to have them in County Kildare; but back in the day Rubix Cubes were popular and we sold them too."

SEE ALSO: Two men arrested in investigation into murder of Dessie Fox at Healy's Bridge, Prosperous