Second public meeting to discuss Clane future held last week

Members of the public in Clane will had another chance to mould future plans for the town and surrounding areas at a second public meeting scheduled for last Wednesday, May 30.

The meeting, which was a follow up to an earlier meeting this month, took place in the Parish Hall beside the Roman Catholic Church.

It was one of a number taking place in the area, including in Prosperous, Kilcock and Maynooth.

Cathal O’Meara Landscape Architects are currently undertaking “Town Health Checks” for Kildare County Council for a number of towns.

The move is taking place with the help of Kildare Public Participation Network in Clane, Kilcock, Prosperous and Maynooth.

The aim is to create a basis for providing suggestions for town renewal plans over the short, medium and long term.

A workshop has already been held in each town to examine the range of issues the communities have identified.

Mr O’Meara said this second workshop will be held in each location to present the findings of research and to look for community priorities on potential projects for each town.

Members of the public are invited to attend the workshop for their town and to contribute their views.

The Prosperous meeting is on Wednesday June 13 (8pm) at St. Farnans PPS.