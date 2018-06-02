Sensational Kids in Kildare town seeks volunteers for Hippotherapy

Sensational Kids in Kildare town are seeking volunteers to help facilitate a new project called Hippotherapy this August.

Hippotherapy literally means treatment with the help of a horse, from the Greek word ‘hippo’ meaning horse.

For each session they need two volunteers: a ‘horse handler’ (leader) who has previous experience working with horses and a ‘side walker’ who does not need any past experience working with horses, although it is preferable

All volunteers will take part in a two-hour training program prior to being involved in any sessions.

SEE ALSO: Music, ministers and flags at the opening of Gael Scoil Mhic Aodha in Kildare town

Sessions will be lead by their trained occupational therapist, Laura Kelly, and she will support volunteers throughout the entire process.

Volunteers must be over the age of 18 years old and willing to commit to at least two hours once a week on a Tuesday or Wednesday at Jag Equestrian, Rathmore West in Naas.

Hippotherapy can help patients achieve therapeutic goals such as developing muscle tone, increasing gross and fine motor skills, initiating linguistic patterns, and supporting sensory regulation.