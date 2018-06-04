More information on Insomnia's Newbridge plans

Kildare County Council has asked for more information on a proposed new Insomnia coffee shop at Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

Insomnia Coffee Company has sought planning permission from the council for the change of use of Unit 38 from retail to a coffee shop.

This is located on level two, close to Debenhams.

If approved, Insomnia will join Costa and Starbucks on the second floor.

Plans were lodged on March 28 last.

The council have not asked for further information on technical details of the grease separator that will be used at the facility.

The applicant now has six months to furnish those details. Insomnia has eight outlets in Kildare and already has a coffee shop in the centre of the town across from the AIB bank.

