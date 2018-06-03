Improvements made to two Newbridge estates

Measures have been taken to provide footpaths and traffic calming measures in The Oaks and Acorn Downs area.

At the May Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáíl Cllr Sean Power asked the council to provide their plans.

A report issued at the meeting said; “The Municipal District Office has recently provided a new footpath in The Oaks, at the rear of Scoil Mhuire to improve the safety of pedestrian flows between the school and the church into The Oaks estate.

“Road markings in the vicinity of the existing pedestrian crossing in The Oaks were also refreshed a number of months ago to improve the visibility of the pedestrian crossing to approaching motorists.

The report added; “The Municipal District Engineer, in his engagement with some of the elected members, has requested the assistance of the school and parents in relation to parking safely in The Oaks estate at the rear of Scoil Mhuire.

“A speed survey and assessment are to be carried out and then final TAAG report to be completed.”

SEE ALSO: Kildare man claims Best Barbershop in Dublin title