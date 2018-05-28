KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Charming Georgian residence on 50 acres for €1.3m

The sale has been announced of Milford House, Milford, Co. Carlow through joint selling agents Jordan Town and Country and Knight Frank.

Milford House is a charming Georgian residence (built c.1820) that has never been on the market having remained in family ownership since its original construction.

The Alexanders were originally millers and Milford Mill was built in 1791. Although they built up an Estate of 2,000 acres, they remained active Mill owners and entrepreneurs over the generations.

In the mid 19th century Milford Mills was the largest flour mill in Ireland and despite the abolition of the Corn Laws in 1846 which damaged the economics of the enterprise, the site remained the focus of industrial employment into the 20th century.

One of the earliest hydro-electric dynamos was installed in Milford Mills which supplied the town of Carlow with electricity in the 1890s. The Hydro-Electric Plant was completely refurbished in the 1980s and currently produces 250 kilowatts into the National Grid.

Milford House is an attractive five by two bay two storey house built in 1820 with a granite ionic portico and single storey wing to the left side.

The entrance hall is bright and gives access to the library which is one of the wonderfully proportioned reception rooms with a dual aspect benefiting from a magnificent fireplace, chimney piece and ceiling plasterwork. The drawing room interlinks with both the library and dining room making for ideal entertaining space; the drawing room having a dual aspect, whilst the impressive dining room has an easterly aspect.

All the reception rooms are bright with views overlooking the parkland. Other rooms on the ground floor include the kitchen with Aga cooker, breakfast room, TV room, cloakroom with tiolet, wash hand basin and shower, and two bedrooms.

There is a wonderful staircase leading to first return with bathroom and walk-in hot press.

Upstairs there is a central landing with five bedrooms and four bathrooms, all with superb parkland views. The lower ground floor (the original service quarters) includes the old kitchen, cellar, pantry, office, tack room, internal garage and boiler room (all of which are ideally suited for additional accommodation if required with good ceiling height (10 ft 6 inches).

Away from the house is the original stud yard with 25 stables and grooms house, which has independent access.

Milford House is approached down a long avenue past the front gate lodge.

The drive winds through the post and railed paddocks with beech hedging to the main residence which has a very pleasant aspect looking over the parkland and the lawn field.

There is a separate drive off the main avenue to the original stud yard.

There is a fabulous two acre walled garden with a charming brook flowing through it and Victorian (1903) 3 bay greenhouse.

The front and rear of the property are laid out in lawn interspersed with mature trees and shrubs ensuring colour at various times of the year.

Furthermore there is wonderful two storey stone cut gardeners cottage with its own independent access.

The land is top quality, laid out in 4 paddocks, all in permanent pasture, with tremendous shelter.

There are excellent shelter belts ensuring complete privacy and the feeling of being in the middle of a far larger estate.

Milford sits alongside the banks of the river barrow and is approximately 8km south of Carlow Town just off the R448 which is the old Carlow/Kilkenny Road.

The M9 Motorway is 2 km (Junction 6) and the famous heritage city of Kilkenny is c. 35 km south with Waterford Airport 70km. The well known national hunt trainer Willie Mullins trains at Closutton nearby.

For further information or appointment to viewing contact the joint agents Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country 045-433550 or James Meagher of Knight Frank 01-6342466, the Agents are quoting an asking price of €1.375m.