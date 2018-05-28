Newbridge woman, Maria McDonald delves into facinating family history for new book

A KILDARE woman has delved into her own family history for a new book telling a true tale of love across the sectarian divide in Ireland a century ago.

Maria McDonald, who lives in Newbridge, has written the true story of her great-grandfather, “Charlie Mac,” a Protestant from East Belfast, who married Mary Jane, a Catholic from rural Co Down.

Charlie’s life began with the hope of the Home Rule era in the last quarter of the 19th Century and was ended abruptly by sectarian murderers, just as partition and the creation of a new southern state became a reality in 1922.

This book began with the writer researching her family history and grew into a family memoir. But the story also has resonance for her own immediate family experience, as her own parents, Ernie and Mary McMullen, felt obliged to leave their native Belfast in September 1976, as the day-to-day reality of the Troubles descended into a vortex of sectarian violence.

The McMullens built a new life in Kildare, becoming immersed in sport and social activities in their adopted hometown of Newbridge. But they maintained contact with family north of the border up to the present day and Maria remained acutely aware of their family story.

The author has subtitled her book “A story of ordinary people who lived in extraordinary times.” The self-published book – “Charlie Mac” – offers a chunk of Ireland’s recent history in an engaging tale of ordinary people facing the realities of the troubled times in which they lived. It takes Irish history out of the textbooks and into the kitchens and workplaces of everyday life.

“Charlie Mac” is currently available from: Farrell & Nephew, Newbridge, www.farrellandnephew.ie

Woodbine Books, Kilcullen, www.woodbinebooks.ie

Price €12

It is also available on Amazon for Kindle and in paperback.

SEE ALSO: Warm humid weather set to continue in Kildare this week - Met Eireann