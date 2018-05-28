Warm humid weather set to continue in Kildare this week - Met Eireann

According to Met Eireann, the warm and humid weather will continue this week with more thundery showers mixed in over the course of the coming days. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 25 degrees.

Mist and fog will quickly clear on Monday morning to leave a warm and humid day with sunny spells. Some showers will break out in the afternoon, a few heavy with a slight risk of thundery burst in the north and northwest of the country. Top temperatures generally 20 to 25 Celsius in light variable breezes, but a little cooler along coasts.

Mainly dry and mild on Monday night with light Easterly or variable breezes and lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, a few heavy or thundery with the showers most likely to develop in the Southwest and West during the afternoon. Still warm with top temperatures in the high teens to the low twenties in light east or northeast breezes.

According to Met Eireann, the warm humid weather looks likely to continue for the rest of the week with light variable or easterly breezes. The days will bring a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Occasional heavy showers or thunderstorms are also likely to develop at times. Temperatures will remain above normal with daytime values in the high teens in cloud or patches of sea fog and into the low twenties in sunshine. Nights will be mild with temperatures remaining in double figures.