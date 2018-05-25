One Kildare motorist detected speeding as part of Operation Slowdown so far

Gardai have swung into action for National Operation Slow Down Day with notable incidents including one driver speeding at 70km/h in a 50km/h zone at Ballymany, Newbridge.

The highest speed was detected in Monaghan with a driver traveling 144km/h in a 100km zone.

The "Slowdown” operation commenced at 7am this morning and will continue until 7am Saturday morning. Since 7am this morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe have checked the speed of 9,818 vehicles. 26 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

The aim of "Slow Down day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. The vast majority of drivers are safe and are complying with the speed limit, with a compliance rate of 99.7%.

The locations listed below are indicative of where speed checks will take place this afternoon. Kildare is not listed but gardai are urging motorist to please note that this is not an exhaustive list and speed checks will be taking place at other locations also.



Location - Description - Speed Limit

N84 Derryadda Castlebar Mayo 100

R156 Balrowan (Pakenham) Killucan Westmeath 80

N15 Ballymagrorty Scotch Ballintra Donegal 100

N59 An tÁth Buí Maigh Cuilinn Gaillimh 100

R735 Chapel Clonroche Wexford 80

R200 Corratober Up Dowra Cavan 80

N67 Cloonbony Miltown Malbay Clare 100

N25 Ballyhine Barntown Wexford 100

R154 Scurlockstown Trim Meath 80

R513 Ballynamona Hospital Limerick 80

N22 Dromadeesirt Killarney Kerry 100

N4 Rockingham Demesne Cootehall Roscommon 100

N71 Burgatia Rosscarbery Cork 100

R736 Ballyowen Wellington Bridge Wexford 50

N62 Ballylin Ferbane Offaly 100

N22 Ballytrasna Macroom Cork 100

R522 Appletown Feohanagh Limerick 50

N2 Reaghstown Ardee Louth 100

R445 Ballaghmore Lower Borris-In-Ossory Laois 100

N15 Killygordon Lifford Donegal 100

N60 Ballintleva Facefield Mayo 100

R352 Moymore Tulla Clare 80

R358 Clonbrock Ahascragh Galway 80

R702 Ballymurphy Borris Carlow 50

R241 Drumaweer Greencastle Donegal 80

R446 Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway 80

N81 Glenaraneen Brittas Dublin 60

N71 Cappaknockane Enniskeane Cork 100





