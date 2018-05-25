Naas gardai issue 22 mobile phone fines to motorists

The Naas Roads Policing Unit detected 22 motorists driving while using mobile phones as part of the ‘National Mobile Phone Operation’ .

Each offender was given a fixed charge penalty notice of €60 and three penalty points.