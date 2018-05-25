Naas gardai issue 22 mobile phone fines to motorists
The Naas Roads Policing Unit detected 22 motorists driving while using mobile phones as part of the ‘National Mobile Phone Operation’ .
Each offender was given a fixed charge penalty notice of €60 and three penalty points.
Naas Roads Policing Unit as part of ‘National Mobile Phone Operation’ detected 22 Motorist driving whilst on mobile Phones. FCPN’s of €60 and 3 penalty points issued in all cases. pic.twitter.com/31IFFAXJYO— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 25, 2018
