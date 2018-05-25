KILDARE WEATHER ALERT: Hazy sunshine with temperatures of up to 22 degrees
Weather forecast
It will be a fine morning with warm sunshine, according to Met Eireann.
Cloud will thicken from the east in the afternoon with the sunshine turning hazy and there is the chance of a few showers breaking out. Highest temperatures ranging 19 to 22 degrees generally, warmest inland.
Tonight, it will be dry and close across most areas. Lowest temperatures will range 9 to 12 degrees Celsius.
