KILDARE WEATHER ALERT: Hazy sunshine with temperatures of up to 22 degrees

It will be a fine morning with warm sunshine, according to Met Eireann.

Cloud will thicken from the east in the afternoon with the sunshine turning hazy and there is the chance of a few showers breaking out. Highest temperatures ranging 19 to 22 degrees generally, warmest inland.

Tonight, it will be dry and close across most areas. Lowest temperatures will range 9 to 12 degrees Celsius. 