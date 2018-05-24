Teachers due to protest over pay today outside Maynooth school campus

At lunchtime today, Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) members will protest against pay inequality outside the post-primary schools, FET Centres, colleges of further education and Institutes of Technology in which they work.

A protest will be held at Maynooth Education Campus, Moyglare Rd., Maynooth from 1.30pm to 2pm.

"Service to students will not be affected by the protest. Teachers and lecturers who entered the system since 2011 are unjustly on a lower rate of pay than their colleagues for carrying out the same work," said the Union.

"Pay inequality has led to a crisis in the recruitment and retention of teachers and lecturers. This inevitably impairs the quality of service to students.

"In a March 2018 survey of post-2011 entrants to teaching, 46% said it was currently unlikely or very unlikely that they’d still be in the profession in ten years’ time. If pay equality was to be fully restored, 94% said it was likely or very likely that they would remain in the profession."

It said recruitment problems are evident both across the country and across a broad range of subjects including, but not limited to, Mathematics, Science, Modern Languages, Irish and Home Economics.

"Some Institutes of Technology have reported significant difficulties in recruiting staff at Assistant Lecturer entry grade," it added.

"The only guaranteed way of ensuring the retention of teachers and lecturers and the recruitment of those needed for the future is to repair the professional integrity of teaching by restoring pay equality."

SEE ALSO: Public meeting on town futures in Clane, Maynooth, Prosperous and Kilcock