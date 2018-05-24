Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, May 24, 2018

Maura Moore (née O'Sullivan) – Pinewood Dale, Kilcock

May 23 2018, Peacefully, after an illness, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown surrounded by her loving family. Maura, loving wife of Liam and dear mother of Owen, Lisa, Audrey and Erica. Deeply regreted by her family, grandchildren, brother Eamonn, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday (May 24) from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (May 25) at 12 noon in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Sean (Skinner) Mulligan – Ballinakill, Enfield

May 23 2018, suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving partner Hazel, adored father to Jack and Sarah, brothers Thomas, Michael and Peter, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at his family home on Friday (May 25) and Saturday (May 26) from 4pm to 9pm with rosary on both evenings. Funeral Mass on Sunday (May 27) at 2pm in The Church of The Nativity, Newtown, Enfield (A83 YY49) followed by burial afterwards in Cloncurry Cemetery. House Private on Sunday. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Newtown Community Defibrillator Group with donation box at the Church.