Mini heatwave set for Kildare over next five days

Temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees over the next five days as Kildare welcomes a mini heatwave.

This morning will start dry with hazy sunshine, according to Met Eireann. However the national forecaster said cloud will steadily build during the day and a few showers will drift in from the Irish Sea.

Temperatures are expected to range from 17 to 21 degrees.

Tonight there may be some showers for a time, but these are expected to die out later in the night. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 C.