Three vehicles seized in Kildare and Robertstown for no insurance, tax, or NCT

Gardai were out in force in yesterday as the Naas Roads Policing Unit carried out a number of check points in Robertstown and Kildare.

A total of three vehicles were seized for having no insurance, tax or NCT. The drivers are due to appear in court. Gardai reported a further 15 offences were also detected. Fixed charge penalty notices and and penalty points were issued in these cases.