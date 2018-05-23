Three vehicles seized in Kildare and Robertstown for no insurance, tax, or NCT
Garda check point
Cars being seized
Gardai were out in force in yesterday as the Naas Roads Policing Unit carried out a number of check points in Robertstown and Kildare.
A total of three vehicles were seized for having no insurance, tax or NCT. The drivers are due to appear in court. Gardai reported a further 15 offences were also detected. Fixed charge penalty notices and and penalty points were issued in these cases.
Naas Roads Policing: Number of C/points carried out yesterday— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 23, 2018
in Robertstown & Kildare a total of 3 vehicles were seized for No Insurance/
Tax / NCT all drivers to court a further 15 offences were also detected in these operations - FCPN's and penalty points issued. pic.twitter.com/VhasbynVUC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on