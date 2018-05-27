OBITUARY: Newbridge's Donie Bowdren had been living in England but always kept in touch with home

Donie was born and raised by Esther and Bartholomew ‘Batt’ Bowdren on James Street in Newbridge, before moving to Pairc Mhuire with his family.

At the age of 16, he emigrated to England and went to stay with his aunt in Leicester.

After about three years, he came home as recruitment for the British army had stepped up and pressure came to bear on Donie to sign up.

Home he came, and he took up a job with CIE (now Iarnrod Eireann) and soon settled back into life in Newbridge.

However, his mother took sick in 1963 and died of cancer in 1964.

Donie returned to England after her death and remained there, until his own passing last month.

He used to come home on holidays and always kept in touch with his family throughout the years.

When he passed away on Saturday April 7 last, his family carried out his wishes and brought him home to Ireland to be laid to rest.

His funeral took place on Saturday, April 28 at 11am at St Conleth’s Parish Church followed by burial at St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Donie will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, sister Mary, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

He had retired a number of years ago and was 75 years of age when he passed away. He has struggled with his health in recent times and had been diagnosed with diabetes and heart problems.

Donie had an interest in horse racing, but didn’t indulge in gambling.

He was a great ballroom dancer in his day.

His wife, Daisy had passed away several years before.

Always keen on keeping up to date with news from home, Donie used to get the Leinster Leader posted out to him every week.

In fact, it was one of the gifts brought up to the altar at his funeral.

Another gift was a VHS tape of The Quiet Man — one of his favourite films. His family also brought up a selection of greeting cards.

Donie always remembered his relative’s birthdays and there was always a card in the post for every occasion without fail.

He was a kind, friendly, chatty man who retained his Irishness and was proud of his Kildare roots.

— Ar dheis de go raibh a anam