Modest increase in Clane house prices in first three months of 2018

There has been some increase in the price of houses in the Clane town area in the first quarter of this year, compared to Q1 of 2017.

A look at sales figures from the official Property Price Register shows that the difference is not too high, assuming that on average the houses are of a smiliar kind.

There were 33 sales in Q1 this year , which was a 27% increase on the twenty six sales in Q1 2017.

The total paid for residences this year was €9.4m, up 29% on the €7.4m last year.

The average price paid in 2018 for these 33 homes was €285,978, which is 5.5% ahead of the average of €270,987 forked out for the 26 in Q1 2017.

The Leader also looked at the median price, a type of alternative of average, below which and above which, respectively, half of all houses are priced.

The median price in Q1 was €286,000, which was 6.7% higher than the price tag of €268,032 in Q1 2017.

Looked at another way, almost 70% of all houses are priced betgween €372,135 and €199,821 in the last quarter while the same proportion (68%) were priced betgween €387,567 and €154,407 last year.

Equality in house prices in Clane appears to have increased this year, with the standard deviation 30% of the average prices this year comapred to 43% in Q1 2017.

Overall, one thid of the houses in Q1 2018 were priced at €250,000 or under.

Examples of houses in the €250,000 include one at Hillview. Another, in the Loughbollard estate, came in at €225,000.

One at Brooklands was sold for €220,000. There were five of the 33 properties sold at prices up to €200,000.

