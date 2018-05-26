Wild garlic foraging fun in Kildare and pesto salad with Bernard

There was a great turnout at the recent wild garlic foraging event with local food expert Bernard Gibney held on Sunday, May 13 last.

Participants learned lots about foraging on their walk with Bernard and later got to enjoy a wild salad and garlic pesto al fresco in Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan.

Organisers Kildare Tidy Towns said it was a great to way to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

Bernard, of Gibney's Garden Preserves, has run a few wild foraging events in the past.

He has a great knowledge of wild foods that can be picked fresh and used in home cooking meals, preserves and salads.

Participants were shown how to make wild garlic pesto, wild salad and nettle soup, which is a recipe packed with nutrients.

All the ingredients grow wild locally and can be sourced throughout the year but are especially available during the summer months.

SEE ALSO: Fundraiser for Kildare man stranded in California after brain surgery following car accident