Close to 1,000 entries for Kildare's Thoroughbred Run 2018

The countdown is on for the biggest ever Thoroughbred Run in Kildare town with close to 1,000 entries already registered.

The marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k runs will take place on Fathers Day, June 17, next.

The Irish National Stud, home of thoroughbreds for over 100 years, will open their gates again for the fifth running of the Thoroughbred Run Kildare.

According to organisers, this is your annual opportunity to run through the grounds of the amazing National Stud and then run the last 1k to collect this year's absolutely fabulous medal, described as 'the best medal yet'.

To date there are five females entered for every male, and organisers are now heading for the last 25% spaces across all four distances with money on to sell out.

According to organisers, Kildare Town Sports Partners, the run is growing in popularity every year.

“We are growing every year and the 2018 event will again include a marathon which see’]s us host a four race card in 2018. That’s a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k.

“As you have come to expect all four races will pass through the Irish National Stud with the marathon and half taking in many more Stud Farms in the area which are synonymous with Irish horse racing and our brand The Thoroughbred.”

Post race runners will have the opportunity to restore those spent calories with hot food prepared by Kildare towns top restaurants at A Taste of Kildare afterwards in the square.