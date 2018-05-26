Newbridge ladies pen 'Four Strong Wind Bags' book in aid of St Brigid's Hospice

Four friends have got together to publish a book of interesting stories in aid of St Brigid’s Hospice.

In fact, one of the authors is none other than 2FM’s Keith Walsh’s mum, who has volunteered to officially launch Four Strong Wind Bags on May 29 at 4.30pm at the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Written by Risa Donohoe, Joan McGylnn, Mary Walsh and Dolores Kennedy, the ladies explain how it all came about.

“We four, Dolores, Mary, Risa and Joan, get together every Thursday around the kitchen table. We share written stories of various happenings, past and present, in our lives. Our meetings have evolved into something altogether unexpected as we share our ups and downs and endeavour to solve the problems of the world,” they said, “This book came about as a result of Risa mentioning that she would like if we would produce a book of short stories, to raise money for the local hospice. We all got on board with the idea.”

The ladies explained how the refurbishments at St Brigid’s Hospice were going on at the time and they felt it was an ideal time to give something back.

“Risa’s parents both passed away in St Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh, Co. Kildare.

“It was a very harrowing time for her family as her parents died within a very short time of one another. The wonderful care that her parents recieved and the compassion extended to the family was exemplary,” they added.

“We are very privileged to have this marvellous facility in our midst.”

The book is priced at €10 and the ladies are keen to point out that every cent of that money goes directly to the hospice.

Dunnes Stores and Tesco are stocking it and it can also be bought at the launch night.

All are welcome to pop along to the Whitewater, meet the authors and support this good cause.