Progress on Riverbank redevelopment in Newbridge

Progress has been made on the massive redevelopment at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge, writes Sarah Peppard.

Last year, the Riverbank received a grant of €1m to fund the redevelopment, to enhance both the audience and artist experience.

The Arts Centre has confirmed a project manager has been appointed, and they are currently looking at a design team.

They hope to have a design by September.

Plans include the redevelopment of the theatre space, providing increased seating capacity, accessibility and comfort for customers as well as improving the stage layout that can accommodate larger touring acts.

They say they receive complaints every week about the uncomfortable seats.

When the work commences, the Centre says they will be looking at local schools to host theatre performances while the Centre is closed, and something like the Town Hall in Newbridge to accommodate comedy shows.

At the May Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting, Cllr Mark Lynch asked the council to consider an exhibition or workshop space for artists.

The Centre says it does not have the capacity to accomodate a full-time workshop space for artists.