Gibbeth Rath 1798 talk to take place in Newbridge

The Newbridge Local History Group’s annual combined talk with the Curragh Local History Group and Cill Dara Historical Society will take place in Ceannt NCO Mess, Curragh Camp on Tuesday 29 May at 8pm.

Mick Moore will give an illustrated talk on this massacre on the Curragh during the 1798 Rebellion.

Lord Edward’s Own Re-enactment Group will be present on the evening to display uniforms and weapons used by both sides.

As this is the 220th anniversary of this massacre, we hope you will come along and mark this occasion with us.