Naas railway station monument is being sought

At least some of the stonework used in the construction of the railway bridge in Naas should be preserved.

That's according to local councillor Seamie Moore.

He has called on Kildare County Council to retain the cut stone in the embankment of the old railway bridge at Friary Road as well at as the stonework of the bridge itself. This would allow local heritage groups to provide a replica feature on an appropriate site.

This, added Cllr. Moore, would facilitate a monument to a rail station that once existed in Naas (off Friary Road at Trax Brasserie).

He said he fears that the material will be taken away and “sold elsewhere.” He added: “At the moment there is no information in the form of a monument or anything else that alludes to a former railway station.”