Gardai to investigate if Hennessy had links with missing Leinster women including Kildare's Deirdre Jacob

A review is to be carried out into suspected killer, Mark Hennessy’s life to see if he had any links to the girls who vanished without a trace in Leinster over the past 20 years including Kildare woman, Deirdre Jacob.

Several media outlets are reporting that gardaí are to investigate if there is any link between the suspected murderer of Jastine Valdez, and other long-term missing women in the Leinster area.

Among those is Deirdre Jacob, who was just 18 when she disappeared on July 28, 1998.

She was last seen near her home at Roseberry, Newbridge.

Jastine Valdez was abducted as she walked home near Ennniskerry in Wicklow on Saturday, May 19.

Her suspected killer, Mark Hennessy, 40, was shot dead on by Gardaí at the Cherrywood Business Park on Sunday night, May 20.

On Monday, May 21, they discovered the body of Jastine Valdez hidden in dense bushes.

The results of her post mortem are awaited today. The news that Gardaí will investigate any possible links to the other missing women from Leinster was announced on RTE's radio show Morning Ireland this morning. It was also reported by the Irish Times.