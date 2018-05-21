Donadea orienteering event on tomorrow

Curragh Naas orienteering Club (CNOC) are organising orienteering on Tuesday evenings in Co. Kildare, finishing with two in June.

Orienteering is the sport of navigation using specially prepared maps. The sport is suitable for walkers and runners. Full leg cover is required for orienteering through the forest and participants must wear strong protective footwear. No special equipment is needed but a compass is used by competitive orienteers.

Donadea Forest Park is the venue tomorrow, Tuesday, May 22. Registration for the event will be in the car park from 6pm. Start times are from 6pm to 7.30pm and the courses close at 8:30pm.

The third event will be at the Sunnyhill part of the Curragh on May 29 coinciding with World Orienteering Week.

The fourth event will be on June 12 on the Newbridge Urban map starting at St Conleth’s School on the Dublin Rd.

There will be four courses available at the Donadea Forest Park event, Long 7kms, Medium 4.5kms and Adventure 2.5kms.

Basic instruction will be given by an outdoor pursuits instructor at each event. The adventure course is particularly suitable for beginners of all ages. There will also be a simple nature trail for children. The longer courses are suitable for those developing map reading skills. All the courses are timed. If you are bringing a group please contact the organisers before the event as they will need to print enough maps. Further information and details available on orienteering.ie/fixtures

All are welcome to participate in this “Sport for All”.

SEE ALSO: Kildare's Anne Foley wins €37k on Winning Streak two days after returning from holidays